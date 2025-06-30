ContestsEvents
Did Matt Healy Shade Ex Taylor Swift During Glastonbury Set?

Oh Matty… Don’t invoke the wrath of the Swifties. During The 1975’s Glastonbury set, frontman Matt Healy might’ve just dropped a “poetic bomb” aimed at his ex, Taylor Swift. Now,…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Oh Matty... Don’t invoke the wrath of the Swifties. During The 1975’s Glastonbury set, frontman Matt Healy might’ve just dropped a "poetic bomb" aimed at his ex, Taylor Swift. Now, the loyal fans are rallying around the pop star, with some posting on social media that they have not even heard of Healy before he started dating Swift. 

Matt Healy: “I’m Probably the Best Songwriter of my Generation” 

In a video posted by Variety’s official X account, Healy said, “What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best. I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation. The best, what do we say — A POET —  ladies and gentlemen, is what I am.” He added, “Generational wordsmith. I just wanted to remind you, you know, in the next couple of minutes, these lyrics, this poetry, I bleed for you. Alright? Just take that in, alright? Take it away, boys.”  

