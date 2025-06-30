Moapa Paiutes Host Free Fourth of July Festival with Music, Fireworks

The Moapa Band of Paiutes is set to host its annual “Rock The Sky” Fourth of July celebration and festival on July 4, inviting both the extended tribal community and residents across the Las Vegas Valley to join in a day of unity, tradition, and entertainment. Admission to the event is free, with festivities taking place at the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza.

According to Austin Calzada, manager of the Moapa Travel Plaza, and Kyle Wilson, Chief of Police for the Moapa River Police Department, the event will offer a range of family-friendly activities designed to engage guests of all ages. From cultural celebrations to live performances, the event aims to provide a welcoming environment rooted in community pride.

Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. and will include a variety of local and regional artists, and will conclude with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. The concert is certain to draw several hundred guests and can be seen from far and wide.

“Rock The Sky” has become a cherished annual tradition for the Moapa Band of Paiutes, offering an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day while honoring tribal culture and strengthening community ties. The event also serves as an economic boost to local vendors and small businesses participating in the celebration.