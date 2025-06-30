‘Squid Game’ Should Not Have a Season 4: Here’s Why

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JUNE 28: (L-R back row) Cast members for Squid Game Season 1,2,3 Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Chae Gook-hee, David Lee, Roh Jae-won, Jeon Seok-ho, T.O.P, Lee Seo-hwan, Won Ji-an, Kim Pub-lae, Kim Si-eun, (L-R front row) Lee Yoo-mi, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo-ryoung, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young and Lee Jin-uk attend the “Squid Game” Season 3 parade and finale event on June 28, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Note: Contains major spoilers for Squid Game Season 3. Continue reading at your own risk.

Squid Game released its final season last week, and with that cameo at the end from an Oscar-Award winning actress, Cate Blanchett, people began speculating that there’s going to be a Season 4, even if the creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk said that Season 3 will wrap up Seong Gi-hun/Player 456’s story.

Here’s why we think Squid Game should not have Season 4.

Squid Game Season 3 Gave the Characters a Proper Send-Off

Let’s start with the fact that some fans aren’t happy that the main character, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), died at the end.

But we think it was the only path for the character. Playing and surviving the games in Season 1 completely wrecked him, even after winning all that money. Did anyone really think he could become a fully functioning adult who contributes to society after surviving the games a second time?

And let’s not forget: he needed to kill a baby just to get there. Killing other participants to survive, or even in self-defense, already broke him. What do you think would happen if he had to kill Kim Jun-Hee or Player 222’s (Jo Yu-ri) baby just to make it out alive?

Besides, Gi-hun (Player 456) consistently exceeds the expectations of Oh Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su), the game’s creator, and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the game’s overseer, with his choices, often choosing to do the right thing rather than save himself.

He didn’t know it since he had already died, but he ultimately succeeded in his reason for rejoining the game: to destroy it and prevent other desperate individuals from being trapped in life-or-death situations for money.

His decision not to kill other participants, even when given an advantage, also left an impact on the Front Man, who, during his time as a participant, had made a very different choice.

The Front Man, in his own way, also tried to do the right thing. He gave Gi-hun's prize money to his daughter and made sure Player 222’s baby was raised by someone he trusted, his brother, Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon).

We also saw Season 1’s Kang Sae-byeok’s (Jung Ho-yeon) mother reunited with her son. He had been under the care of Cho Sang-woo’s mother (Park Hae-soo). Sae-byeok and Sang-woo were the other two finalists during Season 1.

Park Gyeong-seok (Lee Jin-wook), or Player 246, who was saved by pink soldier Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-young), someone he had worked with before, was reunited with his daughter. He had joined the game to help pay for her cancer treatment. Thankfully, his co-workers stepped in and contributed, and we later see that his daughter is healthy. Reminding us that help is always available.

No-eul, a North Korean defector, also received good news: her own daughter is in China and waiting to meet her. The same broker who helped reunite Sae-byeok’s mother with her son is the one who assisted No-eul as well.

The Front Man Already Exposed the Game

The Front Man gave Gi-hun's daughter his winnings, plus his Player 456 green uniform. For a secretive organization, he’s awfully careless in giving away some of the details about the game.

The Audiences are Already Desensitized to All the Killings

We saw a father, Lee Myung-gi (Im Si-wan), willing to kill his own newborn baby just to survive and win the prize money. Other greedy participants also plotted to kill the baby simply to avoid splitting the prize with one more person, or even attempting to stab the child just to make it to the next round.

We also witnessed the VIPs who fund the game deciding to let the baby become another player, purely because it would be more “entertaining.” Meanwhile, some participants killed others even if not in the regulations of the game, all to increase their potential payout.

If there’s going to be another season, it might go beyond bleak—we may just lose all hope in humanity.

According to Forbes, Netflix is “considering next steps” for the series. This is because of Blanchett’s cameo in the final scene and the success of the series. If there’s going to be a U.S. version of the show, the creator might not be involved. He’s already finished telling the story. Without his involvement, there’s no guarantee the U.S. adaptation would be as successful as the original.