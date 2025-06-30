SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas Snags 2025 Best Sportsbook Award

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 02: The betting line and some of the nearly 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly renovated sports book has the world’s largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas has officially been named Best Sportsbook in the 2025 Best of Vegas – Readers' Choice awards. The official account publicly shared the recognition on social media: “@SuperBookNV at Westgate just cashed in as Best Sportsbook in the 2025 Best of Vegas – Readers' Choice,” the post read on X (formerly Twitter).

This recognition cements Westgate SuperBook's standing as one of the most exciting places to bet sports in Las Vegas as the world moves towards mobile betting and digital sportsbooks. As Las Vegas moves forward with mobile betting, SuperBook exists as a venerable in-person betting option, exemplifying the traditional Las Vegas vibes.

SuperBook, located at Westgate Las Vegas, is an exciting environment for all bettors. The space has eight full-service wagering windows and six football parlay cards so you can place bets every possible way you imagine, including live betting, straight bets, point spreads, and totals. In addition to a plethora of betting, SuperBook is famous for its amenities, including a large venue, energy, and the latest screens in the business showing games from every place you can imagine.

Patrons can also enjoy a full bar and a variety of food options, rounding out the experience for those looking to make a full day of game-watching and betting. Whether guests are seasoned bettors or casual fans stopping in to catch a game, SuperBook provides an unmatched level of service and excitement.