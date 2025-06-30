The Offspring Teams Up with Punk Rock & Paintbrushes for Art Show on Tour

Starting on July 11, The Offspring will mix music with visual arts at each stop of their North American tour. Working with art group Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, they'll display pieces that tell their 40-year story through September 7, during their SUPERCHARGED tour.

F. Scott Shafer's early snapshots of the band will stand next to Tijs van Leur's stage shots. Fresh work by Daveed Benito, including art from their next album and 2021 release, adds to the mix.

"I first became involved with Punk Rock & Paintbrushes when I was asked to DJ one of their Christmas shows. The whole event was one of the coolest things I've ever been to, and I've been hooked ever since," said The Offspring's guitarist, Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman, according to Music Connection.

Each stop offers art and prints for sale, and some lucky fans could get a painted Ibanez Guitar or a Pearl Drum with band signatures through special auctions. The money will help charities like Robyne's Nest, Doctors Without Borders, Community Action Partnership, and St. Jude's.

Six skilled artists are making new pieces just for these shows: Jesse Michaels, Mark DeSalvo, Bob Dob, Chloe Trujillo, Daren Vorel, and Scott Prior. Their work mixes punk spirit with fine art skill, all while supporting good causes. "Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is honored to be working with The Offspring this entire summer to bring art and photography to the fans," said founder Emily Nielsen.