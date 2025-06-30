This Day in Sports History: June 30

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 16: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on December 16, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sports fans are spoiled for choice in June with MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and various track and field events. June 30 has seen many significant sporting performances and achievements in past years. Read on to learn more.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

These are some memorable events that occurred on June 30:

1897: R.F. Doherty won the first of his four men's singles Wimbledon titles.

Dorothea Chambers won the first of her four Wimbledon singles titles.

Cy Young pitched his third career no-hitter.

Jack Johnson retained his heavyweight boxing title after a six-round no-decision fight against Tony Ross.

Golfer Harry Vardon won his fifth British Open.

Chick Evans won the U.S. Open and set a new scoring record.

June Beebe won the LPGA Women's Western Open — her only major title.

Bob Lemon pitched a no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers.

Sandy Koufax threw a no-hitter against the New York Mets.

Golfer Carole Jo Skala won the Canadian Women's Open.

Muhammad Ali retained his world heavyweight boxing title, beating Joe Bugner by unanimous decision.

Willie McCovey became the 12th player in MLB history to record 500 home runs.

Miller Barber won his second consecutive U.S. Senior Open Men's Golf title.

Meg Mallon won the LPGA Championship, securing her first major title.

Eddie Murray became the 20th player in MLB history to score 3,000 hits.

Germany beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the UEFA Euro final.

Brazil defeated Germany 2-0, earning their fifth FIFA World Cup title. Ronaldo scored both goals.

Don Pooley won the U.S. Senior Open.

Kenny Perry won the first of his four Senior Players Championship majors.

Inbee Park won her second U.S. Women's Open title.

France beats Argentina 4-3, eliminating them from the FIFA World Cup tournament. Kylian Mbappé became the second teenager to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match.

The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan during free agency.

The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan during free agency. 2020: Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal.

Three athletes stand out when considering these June 30 events: Cy Young, Harry Vardon, and Lionel Messi.