Becky Hammon Grabs Second Best Coach Award While Guiding Aces

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 25: Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces gestures to her players in the fourth quarter of their game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 85-59. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Becky Hammon, head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, won Best Coach in the 2025 Best of Vegas award — her second win of that award — and that metric is indicative of Hammon's greatness in the Las Vegas coaching community.

Hammon's vast coaching skills led to the Aces winning back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023, and as the first head coach to win back-to-back titles in 20 years. Hammon has been recognized for her ability to coach talent, and Hammon's notable adjustments defensively are deemed critical in the ability of the Aces to showcase the amazing efforts of their elite talent.

As Hammon enters her fourth season as head coach, the Aces have made several changes to their roster with offseason additions such as Jewell Loyd, with hopes of successfully securing a third WNBA title. As the season begins, many fans, players, and analysts are theorizing on whether Hammon could lead Las Vegas on yet another historic championship run. With the team ranked No. 1 in preseason power rankings, expectations are sky-high.

This latest accolade follows a similar trend in Las Vegas sports, as NHL coach Bruce Cassidy of the Golden Knights recently captured multiple Best Coach awards in the same Vegas publication. Cassidy, having recently captured the Stanley Cup in 2023 and led Vegas to first place in the Pacific Division once again in 2024–25, has also won Outstanding Coach and other accolades in back-to-back years.