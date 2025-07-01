Foo Fighters Release Surprise Cover of Minor Threat’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Hear It’
Foo Fighters have kept a low profile largely due to awkward reasons. However, the band is making some noise as of late, thanks to the release of a new cover.
Out now is a blistering cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It." The cover was released as part of the 30th anniversary of the Foo Fighters' self-titled debut album on July 4. It's noted in the cover's caption on YouTube that the instrumentals were recorded in 1995, while the vocals were recorded in 2025.
This release is the latest bit of activity from the Foos camp. In May, they announced they will be performing at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, October 4. It's the band's first announced concert date of 2025. Shortly thereafter, four more shows were announced for Jakarta, Tokyo, Osaka and Mexico City.
Per Setlist.fm, the last public show the Foo Fighters performed was on August 18, 2024 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. However, the website notes that the last show the band performed was a five-song mini set at a private event for Anaheim Ducks owner Henry Samueli on September 6, 2024 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif.
Then, in May, drummer Josh Freese revealed he was let go from the band. Freese was announced as the Foo Fighters drummer in May 2023 following the death of Taylor Hawkins, who passed away unexpectedly in March 2022 at age 50.
Since then, fans have been wondering who could be the next drummer for the band, and some recent buzz indicates that Shane Hawkins could be taking on his late father's duties. Per Rolling Stone Australia, Stan Bicknell, a New Zealand-based drummer and educator, shared via his Instagram Stories, "I've just been informed, they've gone with Shane ... but you didn't hear it from here."
Shane Hawkins, of course, is the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Shane has performed with Foo Fighters on a handful of occasions. The most notable example came when Shane performed "My Hero" with the band during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium in 2022.