Gatorade Drops Special Bottle to Celebrate WNBA Star Wilson’s 5,000-Point Milestone
A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces hit a tremendous milestone on June 25 and became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 5,000 career points. Gatorade has announced that to commemorate this achievement, a special, limited-edition squeeze bottle designed in collaboration with Wilson has been released.
The bottle features personalized components throughout: Wilson's favorite color, pink; a graphic of her signature jump shot; and a motivational phrase, "Good. Better. Best." Each detail is a representation of Wilson's journey and values, particularly her commitment to improvement and self-confidence.
"During my AAU days, I used to draw my jersey number on my Gatorade bottle," Wilson said in a statement. "Now, to have a Gatorade bottle that I designed and young girls everywhere can pick up and see themselves is surreal."
Only 5,000 of these limited bottles will be created, and they will be available exclusively through the Gatorade website. Fans should opt for drop notifications, as it will most likely sell out very quickly.
Wilson has expressed hope that the bottle will serve as a source of empowerment for young girls who look up to her. Her collaboration with Gatorade represents both a personal and cultural milestone, blending her athletic achievements with a broader message of inspiration.