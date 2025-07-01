Gatorade Drops Special Bottle to Celebrate WNBA Star Wilson’s 5,000-Point Milestone

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a free throw against the Washington Mystics in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mystics defeated the Aces 94-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces hit a tremendous milestone on June 25 and became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 5,000 career points. Gatorade has announced that to commemorate this achievement, a special, limited-edition squeeze bottle designed in collaboration with Wilson has been released.

The bottle features personalized components throughout: Wilson's favorite color, pink; a graphic of her signature jump shot; and a motivational phrase, "Good. Better. Best." Each detail is a representation of Wilson's journey and values, particularly her commitment to improvement and self-confidence.

"During my AAU days, I used to draw my jersey number on my Gatorade bottle," Wilson said in a statement. "Now, to have a Gatorade bottle that I designed and young girls everywhere can pick up and see themselves is surreal."

Only 5,000 of these limited bottles will be created, and they will be available exclusively through the Gatorade website. Fans should opt for drop notifications, as it will most likely sell out very quickly.