How to Watch the Final Black Sabbath Show

After first being announced in February, we are now just days out from the July 5 all-star show "Back To The Beginning." The show will be headlined by the final performances of Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath.



The massive show will be available to stream live worldwide by ordering it from BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees.



Since the show is based in Birmingham, England, the livestream will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT in the United States.