Joe Perry on Potential Final Aerosmith Performance

It's been nearly a year since Aerosmith was forced to cancel their farewell tour. The tour was canceled due to Steven Tyler not being able to fully recover from fracturing his larynx. While Tyler has performed sporadically since, does this mean Aerosmith might have a chance at booking a final performance?



Joe Perry talked about this in a new interview, and his answer wasn't "no."



"We're talking about it," said Perry. "I mean, except for anything on the calendar, we're all alive and well, so we'll just have to see. I know there's gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I'm not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."



As for whether Tyler would be able to perform one last full Aerosmith concert, Perry seemed optimistic and said, "I think he would. I think it's just a matter of getting there, you know?"



The last time Tyler and Perry performed together was on April 30 at a private charity show for Janie's Fund, a non-profit founded by Tyler that provides support for young girls who've experienced abuse and trauma. The performance was the first time the singer and guitarist took to the stage together since the cancellation of Aerosmith's farewell tour.



Tyler and Perry were joined by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and drummer Matt Sorum on a mini-set of Aerosmith classics that included "Toys in the Attic," "Same Old Song and Dance," "Sweet Emotion," "Dream On," and "Walk This Way." Fan-shot footage can be viewed here and here.



