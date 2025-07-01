ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Set to Launch Free Art Exhibition at New Downtown Gallery

The City of Las Vegas and the future Las Vegas Museum of Art (LVMA) have partnered to present Family Album, a contemporary art exhibition at the new Las Vegas Civic Center…

Jennifer Eggleston

Back of young African American female visitor of vernissage wearing elegant apparel standing in spacious gallery hall

The City of Las Vegas and the future Las Vegas Museum of Art (LVMA) have partnered to present Family Album, a contemporary art exhibition at the new Las Vegas Civic Center Art Gallery. Curated by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the exhibition opens with a reception on Sept. 4 and will run through Jan. 9, 2026, with free admission for all visitors.

Family Album showcases family photographs from over 20 intergenerational artists, examining how personal and collective histories are conveyed through visual language. Among the artists included are award-winning photographer and filmmaker Dannielle Bowman, known for her work on identity and history, and Los Angeles-based photographer Janna Ireland, acclaimed for her depictions of domestic and architectural spaces.

This exhibition signifies a major cultural milestone for the Las Vegas Civic Center. The Civic Center is part of an extensive downtown redevelopment covering more than 248,000 square feet of office and retail. Construction began in 2021, and this new major civic center and cultural hub is on schedule to open in the next few months.

Mayor Shelley Berkley stated that when establishing the new gallery, the partnership with LACMA and the LVMA, and this exhibition, was the kind of cultural opportunity the city expected. She indicated that the new gallery and the future museum will be vital to supporting community engagement and access to arts and culture.

The LVMA plans to break ground in 2026 on a $150 million space that will consist of a three-story building ranging from 60,000-90,000 square feet. The new space will include rotating exhibits, educational programming, and public gathering spaces. Las Vegas as an emerging center for contemporary art and culture.

