3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Ryan Gosling in ‘Project Hail Mary’ Trailer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 02: Ryan Gosling speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2025 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Ryan Gosling is heading to space, and no, this isn’t a Barbie dream sequence. (It’s understandable if you got confused, after all, Gosling is blonde in this project.) The trailer for Project Hail Mary just dropped, and our last two working brain cells? Immediately launched into a series of astronaut jokes every time he says, “I’m not an astronaut!” (Sorry, Katy Perry).

Based on Andy Weir’s novel (who also wrote The Martian), this sci-fi thriller stars Gosling as Ryland Grace, a schoolteacher forced to be an astronaut trying to save Earth.

Check out the trailer below.

Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer

How Ryan Gosling is Still an Academy Award Nominee is Beyond Us

At around the 1:28 mark, we saw in the trailer “Academy Award Nominee Ryan Gosling,” and it honestly surprised us. How come the guy who portrayed Jacob Palmer in Crazy, Stupid, Love with “photoshopped” abs, or sang and danced his way to our hearts as Sebastian Wilder in La La Land, or Ken, doesn’t have an Oscar?

He’s already given us memorable performances, and by the looks of it, his portrayal of not an astronaut in Project Hail Mary will only solidify his already stellar career. Besides, watching him try to wiggle his way out of saving Earth is a breath of fresh air; it’s exactly what a rational middle school teacher who “put the not in astronaut,” “has never done anything,” and “can’t even moonwalk” would do.

The Earth is Dying (Again)

How come in most space movies, the plot is that Earth is dying, or about to die, because it’s going to be hit by an asteroid that will wipe out all life as we know it? (Though, technically, in Project Hail Mary, it’s the sun that’s dying. But of course, if the sun goes, Earth goes… and so do we.)

Don’t get us wrong; we’ll still watch it. And every other space movie after this, even if it means the Earth is dying again. On repeat.

It’s Giving us Interstellar meets Cast Away

Of course, Gosling’s character, Grace, wakes up from a coma with amnesia after spending some time in space, which leaves us wondering: Is Earth already gone by the time he regains consciousness? Also, he befriends not a Wilson volleyball… but an alien.

Side note: A+ Alien reference during his video log when he says, “So, I met an alien. He’s kinda growing on me. At least he’s not growing in me, you know? Which was a concern for a little while.” So funny. So perfectly sci-fi.