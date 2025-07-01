Saluting Canadian Musicians in Honor of Canada Day

July 1 is Canada Day. From hockey to SCTV to delicious maple syrup, Canada has provided the world with a number of treasures, including some of the greatest/best-selling musicians of all time.

In honor of Canada Day, we lift a Molson/cup of Tim Horton's coffee to some of the country's greatest musical exports.

Neil Young

Neil Young was born in Toronto, and he still has a cottage in Ontario. In January 2020 he became a dual American/Canadian citizen. He told The Globe and Mail' in December 2021, "I love Canada. Coming back is always a joy. There’s a certain lightness to Canada that is not like any other place. People are friendly. It’s a beautiful, natural country compared to other places on the planet. It’s in my blood. When I come to Canada, I feel like I’m home. I feel relaxed, and the longer I stay the more comfortable I get."

Rush

Rush formed in Toronto in the late '60s. They remain one of the greatest rock exports from the country.

The Band

The Band famously backed Bob Dylan in the 1960s before striking out on their own. Members of The Band that hail from Canada include Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel, and Robbie Robertson.

Three Days Grace

Three Days Grace formed in Norwood, Ontario. They have been mainstays on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart since emerging on the scene in 2003.

Nickelback

Be nice! Nickelback comes to us from Hanna, Alberta. They sold over 50 million albums worldwide, so someone is buying their music.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive

BTO hails from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Thanks to them, we've been "Takin' Care of Business" since 1973.

Bryan Adams

Referred to as "the Canadian Bruce Springsteen" by Robin Scherbatsky on 'How I Met Your Mother,' Bryan Adams comes from Kingston, Ontario. He is one of the best-selling artists of all time, selling over 75 million albums worldwide.

Alanis Morissette

Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Morissette is now a dual American/Canadian citizen. While she got her start in pop, she made an alt. rock splash with her classic 1995 album 'Jagged Little Pill,' which has sold more than 33 million copies worldwide.

The Guess Who

Lester Bangs (Philip Seymour Hoffman) said of The Guess Who in the 2000 film 'Almost Famous,' "Give me The Guess Who. They got the courage to be drunken buffoons, which makes them poetic. Like BTO, The Guess Who hail from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Tragically Hip

Perhaps the biggest, most Canadian band of all time, The Tragically Hip formed in Kingston, Ontario. The band dissolved following the death of singer Gord Downie in 2017.

Leonard Cohen

One of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, Cohen was born in Westmount, Quebec. He's received countless musical honors before his 2016 death at age 82, including being part of the 2008 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Joni Mitchell