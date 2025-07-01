Smashing Pumpkins Unveils Massive 80-Track Box Set for ‘Machina’ Anniversary

ContestsEvents
A monumental 80-song vinyl collection hits stores on August 22, marking 25 years since The Smashing Pumpkins released Machina/The Machines of God and Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music. This $325…

Laura Adkins

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy)

A monumental 80-song vinyl collection hits stores on August 22, marking 25 years since The Smashing Pumpkins released Machina/The Machines of God and Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music.

This $325 musical treasure chest contains 48 tracks from both initial releases, with 32 additional cuts thrown in. Billy Corgan said on Facebook, "It's taken some 25 years to finally release Machina as we in the band had hoped it would be."

Music lovers can only snag this set at Corgan's Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop in Highland Park, Illinois. Eight vinyl discs hold an amazing mix of demos, unused tracks, and stage performances. The sound quality shines through premium 180-gram black vinyl.

Each box comes stuffed with goodies. Fresh artwork by Corgan and Katelan Foisy catches the eye, and complete song lyrics fill the pages. The songs flow in their planned order, and Corgan's writing adds depth to the tale.

This music marked the last time fans heard the original group playing together. Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and D'arcy Wretzky were members, but the band split in 2000. It came back six years later with Chamberlin.

Preorders are available, and boxes will ship on September 5. There are no shipping costs inside the U.S. until July 6. People outside America can also save money on shipping. The standard Machina/The Machines of God comes out that day as well. You can choose vinyl, CD, or digital formats.

Next July brings a worldwide tour, featuring a big outdoor show at London's Gunnersbury Park. Skunk Anansie and White Lies will share the stage. Billy Corgan shared his excitement about performing live and emphasized the importance of creating memorable moments for the audience. "Glass Theme," "Heavy Metal Machine," and "Blue Skies Bring Tears" stand out among the tracks.

