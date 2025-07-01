ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: July 1

Rock history is full of unexpected events that resonate with generations. July 1 offers a little bit of everything. From Bryan Adams dominating the Billboard Hot 100 to Avril Lavigne…

Kelly Shearing

COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: The canadian singer Avril Lavigne plays during the boxing night at the Cologne Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Oliver Stratmann/Getty Images)

Rock history is full of unexpected events that resonate with generations. July 1 offers a little bit of everything. From Bryan Adams dominating the Billboard Hot 100 to Avril Lavigne bringing rock to a pop-heavy era, this date highlights the genre's evolution. Add in rare interviews, legal battles, and surprise on-stage moments, and you've got a day that captures rock's diversity.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

July 1 has seen rock ballads, supergroups, and pop-punk hits on the charts:

  • 1995: Bryan Adams' soft rock ballad "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?" maintained its No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100. It topped the chart for five weeks.
  • 2004: Supergroup Velvet Revolver's album Contraband dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The Beastie Boys claimed the top spot with their album "To The 5 Boroughs."
  • 2007: Avril Lavigne's hit "Girlfriend" was at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, proving how much fans loved the pop-punk, bratty tune.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From a significant release to high-energy shows and surprise stage appearances, July 1 had no shortage of memorable moments:

  • 2008: BBC Radio 4 aired a previously unbroadcast interview with The Beatles, which was discovered in a south London garage. It was recorded on April 30, 1964, when the group was in their prime.
  • 2010: The Eagles performed at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The setlist included "Take It Easy," "Rocky Mountain Way," and "Life in the Fast Lane."
  • 2015: Bruce Springsteen became an honorary Beach Boy when he made a surprise appearance at Brian Wilson's concert in New Jersey. While he sang backup for "Barbara Ann," he took center stage for "Surfin' USA" and "Born to Run."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock world has faced its share of milestones and losses, including these from July 1:

  • 1963: Roddy Bottum (born Roswell Bottum), keyboardist for Faith No More, was born. The band is widely recognized for the hit single "Epic."
  • 2008: Mel Gelley, guitarist for Whitesnake, died at his home in Heath Hayes, Staffordshire, aged 60, after a battle with esophageal cancer.
  • 2013: Tom Scholz, guitarist for Boston, was ordered to pay the Boston Herald more than $132,000 in court fees to cover the magazine's legal expenses after he lost his defamation lawsuit filed earlier that year.

Rock music rarely stands still, and historic events on July 1 remind us of this. From unearthed interviews to surprise performances and court hearings, this day in rock history proves how enduring and unpredictable the music industry is.

