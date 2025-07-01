Vegas Trade Camp Gets Flooded with 175 Teen Sign-ups for Just 24 Spots

The Heavy Metal Summer Experience camp in Las Vegas is drawing attention as a powerful pipeline into the skilled trades for youth in Southern Nevada. Part of a national nonprofit program that now reaches nearly 900 students across 54 locations in the U.S. and Canada — double the number from last year — the camp reflects a growing interest in hands-on careers. This summer, the Las Vegas camp received 175 applications for just 24 coveted slots, highlighting the demand among young people for pathways into the skilled trades.

Campers range from high school students to recent graduates, and come from various educational experiences in Clark County including vocational academies, charter schools, or as far as Pahrump.

“By developing a skilled and diverse workforce, we are not only supporting our local economy but also attracting new businesses to our region,” said Milton Stewart, CEO of Nevadaworks, which partners with employers in Northern Nevada to provide a skilled workforce, said to the Nevada Appeal.

Eighteen-year-old Daquan Hollingshead, a recent graduate, was inspired to pursue HVAC training after watching his uncle thrive in the industry. Seventeen-year-old Tatianna Hernandez, already certified in welding, praised the camp's immersive structure, saying it allowed her to apply classroom skills in real-world settings.

Training takes place at union and industry facilities, including Local 525 Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Service Technicians, Local 88 Sheet Metal Workers, and Cerris Systems. There, campers engage in hands-on activities like wiring copper tubing to build lamps, welding, soldering, and metal fabrication under the guidance of seasoned mentors.