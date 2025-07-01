Weezer Makes Glastonbury Comeback After 30-Year Gap

After three decades away, Weezer stormed back to Glastonbury's Other Stage on June 28. The band blasted through a tight, hour-long set of 16 songs that drew thousands of fans to the field.

"Wow, last time we played here it was 1995," said lead singer Rivers Cuomo, according to NME. "It looks kind of the same! Thanks for having us back guys, maybe we'll see you again in another 30 years."

The opening notes of "Hash Pipe" kicked things into high gear. The band then dove deep into their 1994 debut, known as The Blue Album. The crowd sang along to every word of "Surf Wax America," while "Holiday" and "No One Else" had the field swaying. The band's nostalgic set resonated with the 1990s-themed atmosphere.

Guitar riffs soared as Brian Bell used his talent onstage. Mid-set, they surprised fans with "You Gave Your Love To Me Softly," a rare B-side from their Pinkerton days.

As the sun started to set, they closed with back-to-back hits. "Say It Ain't So" had lighters in the air, and "Buddy Holly" turned the field into one massive dance party. Rising star Beabadoobee watched it all from side-stage.

Other songs included "My Name Is Jonas," "Dope Nose," "Perfect Situation," "Undone (The Sweater Song)," "Island In The Sun," "Beverly Hills," "Why Bother?," "Pork And Beans," and "The Good Life."