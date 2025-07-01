WSOP Holds Back $2.2M in Prize Money During Millionaire Maker Cheating Investigation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) A WSOP VIP player checks his hand during the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Free-To-Play App’s poker tournament at Paris Las Vegas on July 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for World Series of Poker (WSOP))

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has started an official investigation into possible collusion during the final heads-up match of Event #53, the $1,500 buy-in Millionaire Maker tournament, which concluded on June 25, 2025. Jesse Yaginuma was declared the winner and reportedly received $1.26 million for first place, and James Carroll, who at one point had a 9-to-1 chip, was the runner-up and received $1 million.

However, prize money and the coveted WSOP bracelet have yet to be awarded, pending the outcome of the inquiry. "Last night, we were made aware of a potential breach of the official WSOP Tournament Rules during heads-up play in Event 53," the organization wrote. "At this time, 1st and 2nd place have not been confirmed, and neither the prize money nor the bracelet have been officially awarded."

Commentators and viewers flagged multiple hands by Carroll as questionable, fueling accusations of "chip dumping." One pivotal hand involved Carroll failing to apply pressure with a substantial holding. In another, he folded to a pre-flop raise, and in a later hand, his all-in with pocket aces appeared designed to stifle action rather than invite it. These moments, critics argue, indicate a possible breach of WSOP Rule 40b, which explicitly bans collusion, including chip dumping.

Complicating things even further was a separate $1 million ClubWPT Gold promotion, where Yaginuma had qualified — Carroll had not. With speculation running high, it does not help that some people believe Carroll could have thrown the match in favor of Yaginuma so that he could receive the WSOP and ClubWPT bonuses. While Yaginuma has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the game was played fairly, the final outcome remains uncertain.

In response, WSOP has removed congratulatory social media posts regarding Yaginuma's victory. ClubWPT Gold's announcement, however, remains online.

Asked how he felt moments after the apparent win, Yaginuma said, "Thrilled but tired. It's a long tournament."