End Of An Era: Buffalo Bill’s In Primm Scales Back Operations

Slone Terranella
PRIMM, NV - FEBRUARY 20: Buffalo Bill's Resort &amp; Casino is seen in an aerial view on February 20, 2014 in Primm, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's an end to another chapter in Primm, Nevada. What was once a bustling town between Las Vegas and the outskirts of California announced a major change at an iconic property.

Primm Valley Resorts announced that the Buffalo Bills Resort & Casino will change its 24/7 operations.

The statement reads, "In order to deliver the best possible experience for today's guest expectations, Buffalo Bill's will be shifting its 24/7 operations to Primm Valley Resort & Casino. We invite our guests to join us at Primm Valley where they will find the newest slots on our redesigned casino floor, beautifully appointed rooms, oasis pool experience, and wonderful dining!"

 The Desert of the Star Arena and Buffalo Bill's will be open for special events and concerts, the resort company said. This part-closure comes a few months after Whiskey Pete's Hotel & Casino's closure.

In the early '90s, many Californian travelers would stop or stay in Primm, which held eclectic resorts that were "perfect" for the parents who liked to gamble, but also offered fun little activities for children. If you survived the early days of the Adventure Log Flume and the creeky Desperado coaster, then you're truly tough.

The Early Days of Primm

According to SF Gate, a Bay Area publication, Primm was the brainchild of Ernest Primm, "who bought 400 acres at the border in the 1950s, in an area originally called State Line." He then built a small motel and a coffee shop with a sprinkle of slot machines. This is what would become Whiskey Pete's.

In 1981, Primm died and his son, Gary Primm, built the OG resort "Primadonna," which is now Primm Valley, in 1990. Then, in 1994, Buffalo Bill's was built. In 1996, the town was officially renamed from Stateline to Primm.

As time went on, the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009 dealt a devastating blow to the small resort town, which had once thrived on a steady stream of tourists filling hotel rooms and crowding casino floors. In the years that followed, businesses began to chip away at the once-bustling mall, jobs steadily disappeared, and the energy that once defined the town faded. In fact, the only thing at Primm's mall is a thrift store (and it's a pretty cool one, too).

Now, the memories outlive the visitors. But many of us locals can remember brief yet fulfilling stops at Buffalo Bill's.

Slone TerranellaEditor
