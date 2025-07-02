Foo Fighters Release New Single ‘Today’s Song,’ Dave Grohl Reflects on Band’s 30th Anniversary

In celebration of their 30th anniversary as a band, Foo Fighters released the new pensive, anthemic single "Today's Song."



The song's lyrics are abounding with symbolism about individuality, optimism, searching, and longing.

"I woke today screaming for change

I knew that I must

So, here lies a shadow

Ashes to ashes

Dust into dust

You know that nothing can prepare you

Don’t let this cruel world compare you

Waiting for someone to repair you

Two sides to a river

Too troubled to cross

It might take you under

Today’s song

We’ll drown in the middle

Which side are you on

One Way or Another

Today’s song

It may take a lifetime to find you

It may take a lifetime to unwind you

Praying there’s some way to remind you"

"Today's Song" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

Dave Grohl Shares Anniversary Message

In addition to "Today's Song," Dave Grohl released a 13-minute audio recording looking back on the Foo Fighters' 30-year history. The entirety of that message can be heard below and read at FooFighters.com. However, there is an excerpt that stands out. Grohl wrote, in part, the following:

"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone.

It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.