Foo Fighters Release New Single ‘Today’s Song,’ Dave Grohl Reflects on Band’s 30th Anniversary
In celebration of their 30th anniversary as a band, Foo Fighters released the new pensive, anthemic single "Today's Song."
The song's lyrics are abounding with symbolism about individuality, optimism, searching, and longing.
"I woke today screaming for change
I knew that I must
So, here lies a shadow
Ashes to ashes
Dust into dust
You know that nothing can prepare you
Don’t let this cruel world compare you
Waiting for someone to repair you
Two sides to a river
Too troubled to cross
It might take you under
Today’s song
We’ll drown in the middle
Which side are you on
One Way or Another
Today’s song
It may take a lifetime to find you
It may take a lifetime to unwind you
Praying there’s some way to remind you"
"Today's Song" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.
Dave Grohl Shares Anniversary Message
In addition to "Today's Song," Dave Grohl released a 13-minute audio recording looking back on the Foo Fighters' 30-year history. The entirety of that message can be heard below and read at FooFighters.com. However, there is an excerpt that stands out. Grohl wrote, in part, the following:
"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone.
It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.
And… Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”