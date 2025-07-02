I-215 Road Work Brings Lane Cuts, Ramp Closures Through 2025

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has kicked off a significant pavement preservation project on about a four-mile stretch of Interstate 215 (I-215) in Las Vegas, from the I-15 interchange to Windmill Lane. Work will include milling, paving, repairs to the structure, upgrades to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) infrastructure, as well as traffic signal and roadway lighting improvements.

Construction is expected to continue through winter 2025, pending weather and field conditions. NDOT has implemented nightly lane reductions and ramp closures between June 29 and July 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to facilitate the work. During these hours, eastbound I-215 will be reduced to two lanes between I-15 and Windmill Lane. Westbound I-215 will also experience a two-lane reduction.

Several on- and off-ramps are scheduled for temporary closures during this period. The Windmill Lane on-ramp to westbound I-215 will be closed June 29 and 30. The eastbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 will close from June 30 to July 1. Additional ramp closures are planned through July 2 and will be announced in coordination with NDOT's outreach efforts.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when traveling through construction zones and consider alternative routes to avoid delays. NDOT is partnering with navigation app Waze to provide real-time updates on closures and detours. The construction schedule remains subject to change based on weather and field conditions.