Las Vegas Aces Send 2027 First-Round Pick to Get NaLyssa Smith

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MARCH 21: NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Baylor Lady Bears drives to the basket against the Jackson State Lady Tigers during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 21, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aces have acquired forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings in exchange for a 2027 first-round draft pick, the teams confirmed on June 30, 2025. Smith, a Texas native and former Baylor star, had a difficult stint with the Wings after arriving from Indiana in the offseason, averaging career lows of 6.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and under 20 minutes per game. Her role was reduced following a drop-off in production during her final season with the Fever, including after the addition of Caitlin Clark following the Fever's lottery pick.

Smith was selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft and was named to the All-Rookie first team. In her three seasons with Indiana, she averaged a respectable 13.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Her trade to Dallas was originally seen as a homecoming boost, but the Wings' slow 1-11 start and her declining minutes led to a re-evaluation of her role. Dallas has since won four of their last six games and now shifts focus to developing young frontcourt players such as Luisa Geiselsöder, Maddy Siegrist, and Li Yueru. The trade also helps the Wings free up salary cap space.

As part of the roster move, the Wings released Kaila Charles, who had joined the team on a hardship contract on June 17.

For the Aces, the trade signals a gamble on long-term development, despite already having traded away several first-round picks. Las Vegas will not select in the draft again until at least 2028. The two-time defending champions are betting on Smith to rediscover her early-career form and contribute alongside A'ja Wilson. The team has struggled to replicate its dominant 2022 and 2023 performances and is also adjusting after trading Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this season.

Embed X post: https://x.com/NaLyssaSmith/status/1939739032503615981