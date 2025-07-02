This Day in Rock History: July 2

12/8/99 Las Vegas, NV. Metallica at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards. Photo by Brenda Chase Online USA, Inc.

July 2 is proof that rock history has made headlines throughout the years. Rock music topping the Billboard charts, legal battles that reshape the industry, or legacy stewards handing the reins to someone else, this day has seen important historical moments. July 2 is a reminder that rock's impact goes far beyond the stage.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Rock found its footing on the charts and held it with these hits and milestones from July 2:

1983: During a dance, pop, and reggae craze, Styx made the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Don't Let It End." It peaked at No. 6 and spent 10 weeks on the Hot 100 chart.

During a dance, pop, and reggae craze, Styx made the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Don't Let It End." It peaked at No. 6 and spent 10 weeks on the Hot 100 chart. 1983: Rock would dominate the Billboard 200 chart with “Pyromania” by Def Leppard, “Frontiers” by Journey, “Cuts Like a Knife” by Bryan Adams, and “Kilroy Was Here” by Styx. All were in the top 100 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Rock would dominate the Billboard 200 chart with “Pyromania” by Def Leppard, “Frontiers” by Journey, “Cuts Like a Knife” by Bryan Adams, and “Kilroy Was Here” by Styx. All were in the top 100 of the Billboard 200 chart. 1988: Val Halen rocked the charts with their album, OU812. It achieved No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and held the spot for two weeks.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the charts, rock icons made headlines offstage on July 2, including:

1992: Mick Jagger became a grandfather when his daughter, Jade, had a baby girl. He has since become a great-grandfather as that baby girl had a child in 2024.

Mick Jagger became a grandfather when his daughter, Jade, had a baby girl. He has since become a great-grandfather as that baby girl had a child in 2024. 2001: Liverpool's Airport was officially renamed to honor John Lennon. The Liverpool John Lennon Airport was the first airport in Britain that was ever named after a single individual.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 2 also featured these big concerts and memorable performances:

1999: The Roskilde Festival in Denmark was in full swing, approaching day two of the four-day event. Performances included R.E.M., Robbie Williams, and Metallica.

The Roskilde Festival in Denmark was in full swing, approaching day two of the four-day event. Performances included R.E.M., Robbie Williams, and Metallica. 2006: The Who performed at Hyde Park in London. They were the headliners for day two of the Hyde Park Calling concert.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock legends faced behind-the-scenes battles on this day, such as:

2015: Rod Stewart faced a copyright lawsuit over a song on his album released in 2013. Filed by the estate of blues musician Bo Carter, this lawsuit alleged that "Corrina, Corrina" lifted many elements from the song "Corrine, Corrina."

Rod Stewart faced a copyright lawsuit over a song on his album released in 2013. Filed by the estate of blues musician Bo Carter, this lawsuit alleged that "Corrina, Corrina" lifted many elements from the song "Corrine, Corrina." 2015: Maria Holly, wife to the late Buddy Holly, entrusted the artist's legacy to BMG, an international media company. This was after nearly 60 years of stewardship by Maria, during that time she had been searching for a company that would carry on Buddy Holly's musical legacy.