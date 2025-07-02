This Day in Sports History: July 2
July is a big month for sports fans, with MLB action, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR Cup Series races, golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, and track and field meets. Many notable sports moments and legendary performances have occurred on July 2 over the years, and these are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Significant sporting events on July 2 include:
- 1902: Muriel Robb won the ladies' singles title at the Wimbledon Championships, recording her only major title win.
- 1907: Evelyn Sears won the U.S. Women's National Singles Championship.
- 1911: Ty Cobb's hitting streak reached 40 games.
- 1921: Jack Dempsey defended his world heavyweight title for the third time. Dempsey knocked out Georges Carpentier in round four.
- 1921: Bill Tilden won the Wimbledon Men's Singles title, marking the third of his 10 Grand Slam singles titles.
- 1932: Golfer Walter Hagen won his fifth Western Open title.
- 1933: Carl Hubbell pitched an 18-inning shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- 1948: Golfer Henry Cotton won the British Open for the third time.
- 1950: Bob Feller achieved his 200th career MLB victory.
- 1955: Fay Crocker became the first international winner of the U.S. Women's Open golf title.
- 1961: Roger Maris hit the 29th and 30th home runs of the season. He ended the year with 61.
- 1963: Juan Marichal and Warren Spahn engaged in a 16-inning pitchers' duel. Willie Mays hit a solo home run, and the Giants beat the Braves 1-0.
- 1978: Ron Guidry started the MLB season with a 13-0 win record.
- 1989: Tammie Green won the Canadian Women's Open and her only LPGA major title.
- 1989: Orville Moody won the U.S. Senior Open title.
- 2000: France beat Italy 2-1 in the final of the UEFA European Championship.
- 2005: Venus Williams won the third of her five Wimbledon Women's Singles titles.
- 2006: Michael Schumacher won the U.S. Formula 1 Grand Prix for the fifth time.
- 2011: Petra Kvitova won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.
- 2013: Homer Bailey pitched a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants.
- 2017: Jeff Horn scored a huge upset victory over boxer Manny Pacquiao. Horn won the WBO welterweight title by unanimous decision.
Three athletes stand out among these July 2 events: Ty Cobb, Venus Williams, and Jeff Horn.
Cobb is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, well known for his exceptional hitting and aggressive playing style. He holds the record for the highest career batting average (.367). Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history thanks to her powerful game, athleticism, and numerous Grand Slam titles. Horn is an Australian former professional boxer who competed from 2013 to 2020 and held the welterweight title for two years.