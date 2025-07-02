ContestsEvents
Tom Morello Promises ‘Surprises’ During ‘Back To The Beginning’

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Tom Morello attends Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Morello was tapped to be the "musical director" for "Back to the Beginning," the massive all-day concert that will feature the final performances from the original Black Sabbath lineup. The show already has a stacked lineup that features Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Pantera, and more. However, fans who tune into the livestream will be treated to some surprises.

Morello told Loudwire Nights, " ... There are some surprises on the bill -- you have no idea and you're going to lose your mind.

The guitarist has lofty goals for the lasting legacy of "Back to the Beginning." Morello said that while metal and hard rock fans know of the importance of Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne as a solo artist, this concert will show the world just how much these figures mean to music.

" ... The world doesn't get in the way that they're going to after this day," said Morello. "This is not the greatest heavy metal band of all time. This is one of the greatest bands of all time and Ozzy Osbourne's career is one of the most important, groundbreaking careers ever on a number of different fronts."

How to Watch the Final Black Sabbath Show

"Back to the Beginning" will be available to stream live worldwide by ordering it from BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees.

Since the show is based in Birmingham, England, the livestream will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT in the United States.

"Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together. In addition to Metallica, GN'R, Tool, and Pantera, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
