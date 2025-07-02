Tom Morello Promises ‘Surprises’ During ‘Back To The Beginning’

Tom Morello was tapped to be the "musical director" for "Back to the Beginning," the massive all-day concert that will feature the final performances from the original Black Sabbath lineup. The show already has a stacked lineup that features Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Pantera, and more. However, fans who tune into the livestream will be treated to some surprises.



Morello told Loudwire Nights, " ... There are some surprises on the bill -- you have no idea and you're going to lose your mind.

The guitarist has lofty goals for the lasting legacy of "Back to the Beginning." Morello said that while metal and hard rock fans know of the importance of Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne as a solo artist, this concert will show the world just how much these figures mean to music.



" ... The world doesn't get in the way that they're going to after this day," said Morello. "This is not the greatest heavy metal band of all time. This is one of the greatest bands of all time and Ozzy Osbourne's career is one of the most important, groundbreaking careers ever on a number of different fronts."

How to Watch the Final Black Sabbath Show