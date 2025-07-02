ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

UNLV Pushes Football Season Opener to August for Alvarez-Crawford Boxing Match

The NCAA approved a schedule change for UNLV Football to allow for the highly anticipated World Championship Boxing Match Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, scheduled for Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium….

Jennifer Eggleston
UNLV Football

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 05: A general view shows an official standing on the field during a timeout in a game between the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Rebels 38-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller via Getty Images

The NCAA approved a schedule change for UNLV Football to allow for the highly anticipated World Championship Boxing Match Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, scheduled for Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. Therefore, UNLV will have three bye weeks in the 2025 season, with additional bye weeks in Weeks 5 and 9.

This move reflects the university's commitment to supporting Las Vegas's position as a global hub for sports and entertainment. "The World Championship Boxing Match is important to Las Vegas, and the impact it will have on tourism is unmatched," athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. "Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital, and we are a part of this amazing epicenter. As community members and an institution that works closely with many of the city's great constituents, we felt it was important to request a waiver to show our commitment to the community."

In addition to the schedule shift, UNLV has confirmed that its Week 10 matchup against New Mexico will be played at noon on Nov. 1. Broadcast details for that game have yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the kickoff time and television information for the Rebels' season opener in Week 0 against Idaho State will be shared at a later date.

The Alvarez-Crawford fight will be the first boxing event to take place at Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the UNLV Rebels and the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. The fight will attract tens of thousands of people, while bringing a major economic impact to the area.

SportsUNLV
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
The RTC advises all travelers to stay informed, stay hydrated, and visit www.rtcsnv.com for real-time updates, route planning, and heat safety tips throughout the holiday period.
UncategorizedRTC Warns of July 4th Traffic & Heat; Shares Travel Tips and Transit OptionsJennifer Eggleston
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 21: NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Baylor Lady Bears drives to the basket against the Jackson State Lady Tigers during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 21, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Aces Send 2027 First-Round Pick to Get NaLyssa SmithJennifer Eggleston
A building on the campus of UNLV.
Local NewsUNLV Gets $6.2M for New Business School Building and Safety UpgradesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect