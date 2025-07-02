UNLV Pushes Football Season Opener to August for Alvarez-Crawford Boxing Match
The NCAA approved a schedule change for UNLV Football to allow for the highly anticipated World Championship Boxing Match Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, scheduled for Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. Therefore, UNLV will have three bye weeks in the 2025 season, with additional bye weeks in Weeks 5 and 9.
This move reflects the university's commitment to supporting Las Vegas's position as a global hub for sports and entertainment. "The World Championship Boxing Match is important to Las Vegas, and the impact it will have on tourism is unmatched," athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. "Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital, and we are a part of this amazing epicenter. As community members and an institution that works closely with many of the city's great constituents, we felt it was important to request a waiver to show our commitment to the community."
In addition to the schedule shift, UNLV has confirmed that its Week 10 matchup against New Mexico will be played at noon on Nov. 1. Broadcast details for that game have yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the kickoff time and television information for the Rebels' season opener in Week 0 against Idaho State will be shared at a later date.
The Alvarez-Crawford fight will be the first boxing event to take place at Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the UNLV Rebels and the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. The fight will attract tens of thousands of people, while bringing a major economic impact to the area.