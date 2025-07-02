UNLV Pushes Football Season Opener to August for Alvarez-Crawford Boxing Match

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 05: A general view shows an official standing on the field during a timeout in a game between the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Rebels 38-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NCAA approved a schedule change for UNLV Football to allow for the highly anticipated World Championship Boxing Match Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, scheduled for Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. Therefore, UNLV will have three bye weeks in the 2025 season, with additional bye weeks in Weeks 5 and 9.

This move reflects the university's commitment to supporting Las Vegas's position as a global hub for sports and entertainment. "The World Championship Boxing Match is important to Las Vegas, and the impact it will have on tourism is unmatched," athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. "Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital, and we are a part of this amazing epicenter. As community members and an institution that works closely with many of the city's great constituents, we felt it was important to request a waiver to show our commitment to the community."

In addition to the schedule shift, UNLV has confirmed that its Week 10 matchup against New Mexico will be played at noon on Nov. 1. Broadcast details for that game have yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the kickoff time and television information for the Rebels' season opener in Week 0 against Idaho State will be shared at a later date.