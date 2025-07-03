Clark County Gets Tough on E-Bike Safety with New Rules and Heavy Fines

Clark County is continuing to take measures to address the recent issues surrounding the use of e-bikes and e-scooters, particularly among our teenage population. The County Commission adopted a new ordinance on May 21 that exercises control over the use of these devices in our public spaces, addressing reckless behavior and safety infractions.

The ordinance defines the classifications of e-bikes and e-scooters, bans e-motorcycles in parks, establishes a 15 mph speed limit within park boundaries, requires riders under 18 to wear helmets, and prohibits reckless riding. Violations may result in fines of up to $600.

To support awareness and enforcement, Clark County has ordered 180 signs for installation in Mountain's Edge Regional Park and other locations across the southwest valley. Commissioner Justin Jones underscored the importance of visibility, stating, “There won't be another kid or parent able to say, ‘Oh, I didn't know about it,' when we've got plenty of signs out there.”

While citations have not yet been issued, the Clark County Office of Public Safety is actively educating the public and issuing warnings to encourage compliance. Simultaneously, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is focusing on illegal street activity and unsafe group riding patterns. “We're worried about those street takeovers, where they're all riding up as a big group going down the street. We're worried about them doing tricks on the roadway,” explained Sgt. Nick Wicks.

Despite these new measures, some residents continue to face alarming encounters. Serena Lam described a recent incident: “There was a whole group of them coming at me as I was driving,” she said. “I was this close to hitting one of them. They would not move out of the way.”