Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Attend Wimbledon: Could He Appear at “Back To The Beginning”?

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, were spotted in attendance at the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Wednesday (July 2). According to People, it was their first…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum are seen in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles second round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Marie Bouzkova of Czechia on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2025 in London, England.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, were spotted in attendance at the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Wednesday (July 2).

According to People, it was their first public appearance together since Grohl shared the shocking news in September 2024 that he fathered a daughter outside of their marriage. They were married on August 2, 2003. They have three daughters: Violet (born in 2006), Harper (born in 2009), and Ophelia (born in 2014).

In the statement he shared about his new daughter, Grohl said, in part, "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

It's the latest major public activity from Grohl this week. Yesterday (July 2), Foo Fighters released "Today's Song," a new single in honor of the band's 30th anniversary.

Considering Grohl is in the U.K., it's not out of the ordinary to speculate he (and maybe the Foo Fighters) could make a surprise appearance at "Back To The Beginning," the all-star concert event headlined by the final performance of Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath.

As previously reported, Tom Morello, who is the "musical director" for the event, said in a recent interview, " ... There are some surprises on the bill -- you have no idea and you're going to lose your mind."

How to Watch "Back To The Beginning"

"Back to the Beginning" will be available to stream live worldwide by ordering it from BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees.

Since the show is based in Birmingham, England, the livestream will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT in the United States.

"Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together. In addition to Metallica, GN'R, Tool, and Pantera, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
