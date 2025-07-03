Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Attend Wimbledon: Could He Appear at “Back To The Beginning”?

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, were spotted in attendance at the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Wednesday (July 2).



According to People, it was their first public appearance together since Grohl shared the shocking news in September 2024 that he fathered a daughter outside of their marriage. They were married on August 2, 2003. They have three daughters: Violet (born in 2006), Harper (born in 2009), and Ophelia (born in 2014).



In the statement he shared about his new daughter, Grohl said, in part, "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."



It's the latest major public activity from Grohl this week. Yesterday (July 2), Foo Fighters released "Today's Song," a new single in honor of the band's 30th anniversary.

Considering Grohl is in the U.K., it's not out of the ordinary to speculate he (and maybe the Foo Fighters) could make a surprise appearance at "Back To The Beginning," the all-star concert event headlined by the final performance of Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath.



As previously reported, Tom Morello, who is the "musical director" for the event, said in a recent interview, " ... There are some surprises on the bill -- you have no idea and you're going to lose your mind."

How to Watch "Back To The Beginning"