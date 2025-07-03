Michael Madsen Dies at 67

Michael Madsen, the seasoned actor best known for his work in several Quentin Tarantino films, has died. He was 67.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson confirmed that Madsen was found unresponsive in his home in Malibu. After authorities responded to a 911 call, he was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m.



While an official cause of death has yet to be confirmed, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Liz Rodriguez, who was Madsen's rep at EMR Media Entertainment, indicated he experienced cardiac arrest. As of publishing, no further details have been confirmed or reported regarding Madsen's death.



Madsen's acting credits span from 1982 to 2025. Per IMDb, he has 18 additional acting credits currently in post-production. Madsen has been featured in a diverse selection of films. Among them are 1983's WarGames, 1984's The Natural, 1991's The Doors and Thelma & Louise, 1993's Free Willy, 1997's Donnie Brasco, 2002's Die, Another Day, and 2005's Sin City.



Madsen's biggest credits came via Tarantino films, which included 2003's Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2004's Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2015's The Hateful Eight, and 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. The biggest credit of them all came in Tarantino's 1992 directorial debut in Reservoir Dogs where he played the brutal Mr. Blonde. Stealers Wheel's "Stuck In The Middle With You" hasn't sounded the same ever since.