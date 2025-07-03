Come To The Kickoff Party
Locals know Planet 13 is more than just a destination. It’s a must-see entertainment complex made for Vegas, with food, drinks, merchandise, music, a lounge, and additional interactive experiences all…
Locals know Planet 13 is more than just a destination. It’s a must-see entertainment complex made for Vegas, with food, drinks, merchandise, music, a lounge, and additional interactive experiences all in one place.
Meet the hosts, win prizes! Catch us broadcasting live from the Planet 13 Grand Plaza. Meet your favorite host, Pauly, win exclusive swag, and take part in on-site contests and giveaways just for showing up! Plus, there will be a full vendor fair. Find your next favorite brand and products! Enjoy local-friendly drink specials and out-of-this-world vibes at their two full bars and consumption lounge, perfect for kicking back with friends. Don’t miss the ultimate 7/10 Kickoff Party, only at Planet 13. Trust us, there’s more inside, but we’re keeping that part a secret…come see why locals keep coming back! Click here to learn more.