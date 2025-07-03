What’s Open July 4th In Las Vegas: Grocery, Liquor, Retail, More
4th of July can bring some unexpected grocery needs.
If you're not slinging drinks on The Strip or working concierge during one of the busiest holiday weekends, this wil be a relaxing holiday spent with -- hopefully -- some friends and loved one. In case you're in a pinch, we crafted this local guide if you need to run some errands during 4th of July.
Grocery Stores & Supermarkets
- Albertsons – Open regular hours (typically 6 a.m.–10 p.m.)
- Walmart Supercenters – Open regular hours (6 a.m.–11 p.m.)
- Trader Joe’s – Open, but closes early at 5 p.m.
- Aldi – Open, but closes early around 4 p.m.
- Target - Will be open during regular hours (which closes usually around 10-11 p.m.)
Liquor & Convenience Stores
- Liquor Stores in Nevada – Open with regular or slightly reduced hours
- CVS & Walgreens – Open (pharmacies may have limited hours)
- Dollar General, ARCO, Circle K & 7-Eleven – Open
Retail & Big-Box Stores
- Home Depot and Lo– Open, some locations close early around 8 p.m.
- Lowe’s – Open
- Kohl’s, Macy’s, REI, Container Store – Open with holiday hours
- Best Buy, Nordstrom, Marshalls, Ross – Typically open, but may vary by location
- Sam's Club - will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members
- Costco - Closed on 4th of July
Entertainment & Events in Las Vegas
- Fremont Street Experience – Open with live music and light shows
- Downtown Container Park – Open
- Las Vegas Strip Fireworks – Shows at select resorts around 9 p.m.
- Off-Strip Celebrations:
- Henderson’s Heritage Park – Family-friendly fireworks
- Boulder City’s Damboree – Parade, festivities, and fireworks
- Summerlin Parade - The parade will start at 9 a.m. The parade steps off at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, then travels south on Hills Center Drive to Village Center Circle
