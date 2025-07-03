ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

What’s Open July 4th In Las Vegas: Grocery, Liquor, Retail, More

4th of July can bring some unexpected grocery needs. If you’re not slinging drinks on The Strip or working concierge during one of the busiest holiday weekends, this wil be…

Slone Terranella

4th of July can bring some unexpected grocery needs.

If you're not slinging drinks on The Strip or working concierge during one of the busiest holiday weekends, this wil be a relaxing holiday spent with -- hopefully -- some friends and loved one. In case you're in a pinch, we crafted this local guide if you need to run some errands during 4th of July.

Grocery Stores & Supermarkets

  • Albertsons – Open regular hours (typically 6 a.m.–10 p.m.)
  • Walmart Supercenters – Open regular hours (6 a.m.–11 p.m.)
  • Trader Joe’s – Open, but closes early at 5 p.m.
  • Aldi – Open, but closes early around 4 p.m.
  • Target - Will be open during regular hours (which closes usually around 10-11 p.m.)

Liquor & Convenience Stores

  • Liquor Stores in Nevada – Open with regular or slightly reduced hours
  • CVS & Walgreens – Open (pharmacies may have limited hours)
  • Dollar General, ARCO, Circle K & 7-Eleven – Open

Retail & Big-Box Stores

  • Home Depot and Lo– Open, some locations close early around 8 p.m.
  • Lowe’s – Open
  • Kohl’s, Macy’s, REI, Container Store – Open with holiday hours
  • Best Buy, Nordstrom, Marshalls, Ross – Typically open, but may vary by location
  • Sam's Club - will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members
  • Costco - Closed on 4th of July 

Entertainment & Events in Las Vegas

  • Fremont Street Experience – Open with live music and light shows
  • Downtown Container Park – Open
  • Las Vegas Strip Fireworks – Shows at select resorts around 9 p.m.
  • Off-Strip Celebrations:
    • Henderson’s Heritage Park – Family-friendly fireworks
    • Boulder City’s Damboree – Parade, festivities, and fireworks
    • Summerlin Parade - The parade will start at 9 a.m. The parade steps off at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, then travels south on Hills Center Drive to Village Center Circle
4th of JulyHolidayLas Vegas
Slone TerranellaEditor
Related Stories
Doctor's hand reassuring patient and recommending treatment methods at the clinic.
Local NewsLas Vegas Mental Health Nonprofit Helps 5,000 Residents Get Free CareJennifer Eggleston
Girl walking on a nature trail. Mountains in the background. Copy Space.
Local News$100 Million Red Rock Trail Project Gets Underway After 20 Years of Safety ConcernsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Alex Pietrangelo #7 of the Vegas Golden Knights crashes into his goaltender Adin Hill #33 as they defend the net against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsVegas Golden Knights Launch First ‘702 Day’ with Community Service and Fan EventsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect