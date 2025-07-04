Netflix’s Sci-Fi Series ‘3 Body Problem’ Seasons 2 & 3 Are Heading to Production

Netflix just proved it’s playing the long game... especially when it comes to their commercially successful releases.

The streamer confirmed that 3 Body Problem, its ambitious and brain-melting, nose-bleeding sci-fi series from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (and Alexander Woo), is officially moving forward with Seasons 2 and 3. Yes, double the alien mysteries, double the existential dread, and double the time Googling what the heck the characters are talking about.

According to Movie Web, 3 Body Problem Seasons 2 and 3 are heading to production. This is also supported by various photos of the cast including Benedict Wong (Clarence “Da” Shi) and Jess Hong (Dr. Jin Cheng) at a table read. There have been reports that the combined number of episodes for both seasons could be 11 based on some internal documents, but Netflix still has to confirm this.

Based on the novel Remembrance of Earth’s Past by Liu Cixin, the first season premiered on March 21, 2024. The series follows Chinese astrophysicist Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao as the adult version and Zine Tseng in the flashbacks), who was sent to a secret military base and tasked to make first contact with aliens during the Cold War. She managed to make contact and, being disillusioned with the world, told the aliens she would help them gain control of Earth.

In present-day London, the authorities have become baffled by a series of mysterious suicides. A group of friends called the “Oxford Five” began to investigate the mystery that led them to know the existence and power of the San-Ti, an alien civilization en route to invade Earth.

Who is Set to Return?

Aside from Wong and Hong, most of the main cast will likely return to reprise their roles, including Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, who, by the end of the first season, became one of the Wallfacers, tasked with developing a plan to defeat the San-Ti entirely within their minds. Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) and head of the global Strategic Intelligence Agency, will probably return as well, along with Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, one of the Oxford Five, whose scientific expertise is crucial in the battle against the San-Ti. Marlo Kelly as Tatiana is also expected to return, given her role as the San-Ti’s apparent liaison on Earth.