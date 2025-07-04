This Day in Rock History: July 4

ANAHEIM, CA – JANUARY 23: Musicians Bob Weir and Mickey Hart of the band “The Grateful Dead” attend the 2015 National Association of Music Merchants show at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 23, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

Celebration is the name of the game on the Fourth of July, and this is reflected on this day in rock music history. While it's unsurprising that performances were a common trend on this day, other moments, such as releases and reunions, occurred. In addition to freedom celebrations, July 4 has seen some important moments in the rock industry.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the stage and studio, July 4 marks a day of personal milestones:

1982: Ozzy Osborne married Sharon Arden in Maui, Hawaii. The couple had been dating since Osborne was fired from Black Sabbath and Arden took over managing his solo career.

Ozzy Osborne married Sharon Arden in Maui, Hawaii. The couple had been dating since Osborne was fired from Black Sabbath and Arden took over managing his solo career. 2013: After years of legal battles, The Doors reunited to honor the late Ray Manzarek, who had died in May. The tribute followed a decade-long feud between Robby Krieger and John Densmore over the use of the band's name.

After years of legal battles, The Doors reunited to honor the late Ray Manzarek, who had died in May. The tribute followed a decade-long feud between Robby Krieger and John Densmore over the use of the band's name. 2015: Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick said their "I Do's" in an intimate ceremony at Joel's Long Island estate. The couple surprised guests when they started exchanging their vows at their annual Fourth of July party.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From historic concerts to star-studded national celebrations, rock has always had a place in the Fourth of July spotlight:

1984: The Beach Boys were joined by performers such as Ringo Starr, The Moody Blues, and Three Dog Night at the Fourth of July celebration concert in Washington, D.C. The setlist included the hits "Back in the U.S.S.R.," "Good Vibrations," "Help Me Rhonda," and "Fun Fun Fun."

The Beach Boys were joined by performers such as Ringo Starr, The Moody Blues, and Three Dog Night at the Fourth of July celebration concert in Washington, D.C. The setlist included the hits "Back in the U.S.S.R.," "Good Vibrations," "Help Me Rhonda," and "Fun Fun Fun." 2013: Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond performed at the Independence Day concert at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., belting out hits such as "Sweet Caroline" and "Let Freedom Ring."

Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond performed at the Independence Day concert at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., belting out hits such as "Sweet Caroline" and "Let Freedom Ring." 2015: The Grateful Dead performed the second of three concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago as part of the band's Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of the Grateful Dead tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Even on a day of celebration, the rock world has faced shifts — whether in leadership, festival drama, or the death of influential figures:

2009: Allen Klein, former manager of bands such as The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, died at the age of 77. His assets included recordings by The Rolling Stones, The Animals, and The Kinks.

Allen Klein, former manager of bands such as The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, died at the age of 77. His assets included recordings by The Rolling Stones, The Animals, and The Kinks. 2015: Denmark's Roskilde Festival has seen some crazy moments. This day saw Blur's frontman, Damon Albarn, refusing to leave the stage at 4 a.m. He was eventually carried offstage while crowds cheered for more.