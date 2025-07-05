Back To The Beginning: Setlist from Final Black Sabbath Show

After months of waiting, Back To The Beginning, honoring Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne arrived in all its heavy metal and hard rock glory.



Boasting a stacked lineup of some of the greatest heavy metal and hard rock bands in history, Back To The Beginning was headlined by the final performances of Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup.



In between sets, a number of videos highlighted the impact of Sabbath and their hometown of Birmingham, England. Additionally, a number of artists not on the bill send video messages paying tribute to Sabbath. They included Def Leppard, Marilyn Manson, Billy Idol, Cyndi Lauper, Dolly Parton, Korn's Jonathan Davis, AC/DC's Angus Young and Brian Johnson, and more.



Below is a breakdown of the entire setlist in artist order. Each artist's set also featured a cover of a Black Sabbath song. (The setlist will be updated live as the show progresses.)

Mastodon

Mastodon kicked the show off. Troy Sanders addressed the crowd and thanked Black Sabbath for inventing heavy metal, which he referred to as "thank you to the mighty Black Sabbath for inventing "this genre that we call home." He also thanked the city of Birmingham for hosting "the greatest heavy metal show of all time."



Mastodon's Black Sabbath cover during their mini-set featured three additional drummers -- Tool's Danny Carey, Sepultura's Eloy Casagrande, and Gojira's Mario Duplantier -- on their own snares.

"Black Tongue"

"Blood Thunder"

"Supernaut" (Black Sabbath cover with Danny Carey, Eloy Cassagrande, and Mario Duplantier)

Rival Sons

Blues rockers Rival Sons were next on the bill. Singer Jay Buchanan said in jest during the band's set that he hoped it was okay they play rock and roll, considering the show's heavy metal and hard rock dominance. Of course, Rival Sons have a tie to Black Sabbath; they opened for the heavy metal legends on their final tour in 2016 and 2017.

"Do Your Worst"

"Electric Funeral" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Secret"

Anthrax

The members of Anthrax took to the stage in matching "Sabbath Bloody Anthrax" t-shirts. On the back of the shirts were the names Ozzy, Tony, Geezer, and Bill and the number "666." Before launching "Into The Void," Scott Ian told the crowd, "We're not here to say goodbye, we're here to say thank you."

"Indians"

"Into the Void" (Black Sabbath)

Halestorm

Halestorm used their set to perform "Rain Your Blood On Me," a song off their upcoming album, Everest. As the only woman on the bill, singer Lzzy Hale took a moment during Halestorm's set to shout out all of the female metalheads in the crowd.

"Love Bites (But So Do I)"

"Rain Your Blood On Me"

"Perry Mason" (Black Sabbath cover)

Lamb of God

Things kicked up a notch when Lamb of God took to the stage. Randy Blythe dropped copious f-bombs, and the circle pit in the crowd went off. Blythe took a moment during Lamb of God's set to shout out the original members of Black Sabbath, who he says he always thanks during shows they play in Birmingham, England.



"Laid to Rest"

"Redneck"

"Children of the Grave" (Black Sabbath cover)

Tom Morello's All-Stars #1

The first all-star group to take to the stage during Back to the Beginning took on a five-song set of Ozzy Osbourne solo songs and Sabbath songs. This group was stacked and featured former Ozzy guitarist Jake E. Lee, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt, bassists David Ellefson and Frank Bello, drummers Mike Bordin and Sleep Token II, keyboardist Adam Wakeman, and singers Lzzy Hale, David Draiman, Whitfield Crane, and YUNGBLUD.



"The Ultimate Sin" (Ozzy Osbourne cover, fronted by Lzzy Hale)

"Shot in the Dark" (Ozzy Osbourne cover, fronted by David Draiman)

"Sweet Leaf" (Black Sabbath cover, fronted by David Draiman)

"Believer" (Ozzy Osbourne cover, fronted by Whitfield Crane)

"Changes" (Black Sabbath cover, fronted by YUNGBLUD)



Following the live set was a pre-recorded performance of "Mr. Crowley" fronted by Jack Black, decked out in an Ozzy-inspired fringe getup. He was backed by a group of young musicians that included Roman Morello and Revel Ian, the sons of Tom Morello and Scott Ian.

Alice in Chains

Despite some mic issues on Jerry Cantrell's harmonizing vocals, AIC proved why they're still one of the best live acts in rock. The band's performance also marked the return of drummer Sean Kinney, who experienced a health issue in May that led to AIC canceling a slate of shows.



"Man in the Box"

"Would?"

"Fairies Wear Boots" (Black Sabbath cover)

Gojira

All onstage audio issues were more than resolved for Gojira's set. The French metal band delivered an incredibly powerful set that included "Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" featuring Marina Viotti. Gojira and Viotti famously performed the song during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. That performance went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2025.



"Stranded"

"Silvera"

"Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"

"Under the Sun" (Black Sabbath cover)

Tom Morello's All-Stars #2

The second version of Tom Morello's All-Stars actually featured Tom Morello. He was joined by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, bassist Rudy Sarzo, and three killer drummers: Tool's Danny Carey, Blink-182's Travis Barker, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.



"Symptom of the Universe" (Black Sabbath cover)

Tom Morello's All-Stars #3

The third version of Tom Morello's All-Stars followed the epic jam of "Symptom of the Universe." Included was Morello, Sarzo, Carey, Bettencourt, Barker, and Smith.



However, there were a slew of new faces. Among them were Billy Corgan, Tool's Adam Jones, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, Sammy Hagar, Living Colour's Vernon Reid, Ghost's Papa V Perpetua, Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, and Andrew Watt.



"Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest cover, fronted by Billy Corgan)

"Snowblind" (Black Sabbath cover, fronted by Billy Corgan)

"Flying High Again (Ozzy cover, fronted by Sammy Hagar)

"Rock Candy" (Montrose cover, fronted by Sammy Hagar)

"Bark at the Moon" (Ozzy cover, fronted by Papa V Perpetua)

"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw cover, fronted by Steven Tyler)

"Walk This Way/Whole Lotta Love" (Aerosmith/Led Zeppelin cover, fronted by Steven Tyler)

Pantera

Perhaps one of the most unexpected moments of Back To The Beginning happened at the start of Pantera's set. Host Jason Momoa

said he had to make his intro short because he had to get into the pit. Momoa than jumped from the stage, over the barricade, and made his way into the pit with all of the fans for Pantera's set.

"Cowboys From Hell"

"Walk"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Electric Funeral" (Black Sabbath cover)

Tool

Tool was all business during their set and brought a melow heaviness following Pantera.