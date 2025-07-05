ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Sports History: July 5

Featured sports throughout July include MLB, the NBA Summer League, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, the NASCAR Cup Series, golf, and track and field. July 5 has…

United States of America hold the World Cup Trophy after their 5-2 win over Japan in the FIFA Women's World Cup
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Featured sports throughout July include MLB, the NBA Summer League, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, the NASCAR Cup Series, golf, and track and field. July 5 has witnessed many notable events in sport over the years. Read on to discover more.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Memorable sporting moments that occurred on July 5 in past years include:

  • 1898: Lizzie Arlington became the first woman to play professional men's baseball. She pitched the ninth inning for the Reading Coal Heavers and gave up just two hits and one walk.
  • 1904: The New York Giants' 18-game winning streak ended.
  • 1906: Dorothea Chambers won her third of seven Wimbledon singles titles.
  • 1924: Jean Borotra beat his French compatriot René Lacoste in the Wimbledon final.
  • 1934: Lou Gehrig hit his 17th career grand slam.
  • 1937: Joe DiMaggio hit his first career grand slam.
  • 1946: Golfer Sam Snead won his only British Open title.
  • 1947: Larry Doby became the first African American player in the American League.
  • 1953: Robin Roberts pitched his 28th consecutive complete MLB game.
  • 1961: Bill White hit three home runs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1.
  • 1970: Defending champion Donna Caponi won the U.S. Women's Open.
  • 1974: Chris Evert won her first Wimbledon singles title.
  • 1975: Arthur Ashe became the first African American to win the men's Wimbledon singles championship.
  • 1980: Bjorn Borg won his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title.
  • 1981: Australian golfer Jan Stephenson won the Canadian Women's Open.
  • 1986: Martina Navratilova won her seventh Wimbledon singles title.
  • 1989: Barry Bonds hit a home run. He and his father, Bobby, became the all-time father-son home run leaders.
  • 1990: Tennis legend Steffi Graf's streak of 13 consecutive Grand Slam singles finals appearances ended.
  • 1992: Andre Agassi won his first of eight Grand Slam singles titles.
  • 1998: Roger Clemens achieved his 3,000th career strikeout.
  • 1998: Pete Sampras won his fifth Wimbledon singles crown.
  • 2003: Serena Williams took down her older sister Venus, successfully defending her Wimbledon title.
  • 2008: Venus Williams captured her fifth Wimbledon title by defeating her younger sister Serena.
  • 2009: Roger Federer earned his 15th Grand Slam singles title.
  • 2015: The U.S. women's soccer team beat Japan 5-2 in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
  •  2022: Mike Grier became the first Black general manager in the NHL.

Looking back on these July 5 events, the outstanding athletes are Larry Doby, Martina Navratilova, and Roger Federer.

Doby broke the color barrier in the AL, was a seven-time All-Star, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. Navratilova is recognized as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.  She dominated women's tennis in the 1970s and '80s. Federer achieved widespread fame for his exceptional skill, numerous Grand Slam titles, and long-standing dominance in the sport.

Sports History
Related Stories
Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the Championship trophy after the women's singles final match against Venus Williams
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 4
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men's Final
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 3
The United States is filled with remarkable places that make the country a very unique place to live, and each state has special facts.
Human InterestOdd Facts About the State of NevadaAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect