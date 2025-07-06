ContestsEvents
Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Tickets to Powerman 5000

This summer, we’re handing you the chance to blast back into the world of raw, unapologetic industrial rock — live. Powerman 5000 is hitting the stage at House of Blues…

Taya Williams
Powerman 5000

This summer, we're handing you the chance to blast back into the world of raw, unapologetic industrial rock — live. Powerman 5000 is hitting the stage at House of Blues Las Vegas on July 31, 2025, and we’re slipping a pair of tickets into the hands of a few lucky listeners.

Here’s the deal: every weekday from 5pm to 6pm, our very own Pauly will be dropping a special keyword on air — you’ll need to be locked in to X 107.5 to catch it. Once you’ve got the code, enter it below, fill out your info, and hit “submit.” That’s it. You’re in.

Winners will not only get to see Powerman 5000 throw down live!This isn’t just a night out. It’s a full-blast experience, surrounded by the bass, lights, and fury of a band that refuses to fade. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just need a good reason to blow off some steam, this is your chance to crank it up and be part of something loud.

What You Could Win:

  • Two (2) tickets to Powerman 5000 at House of Blues Las Vegas on July 31, 2025
  • A night of heavy riffs, deep cuts, and zero regrets

So don’t sleep on this. Tune in. Lock in the keyword. And click your way in.

Enter the Keyword To Win Below.
This is Pick Pauly’s Pockets — and it’s time to see what he’s got.

  • Dates of Contests: 7/7 - 7/11
  • How winners are selected: Random Online Drawing
  • When the winner is selected: 6pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description: tickets to Powerman 5000
  • Prize Provided By: Livenation
powerman 5000
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
