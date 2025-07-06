This Day in Rock History: July 6

While there may not be breaking news every day, important events are constantly happening around the world. Over the years, July 6 has seen momentous events in the rock music industry, from significant milestones to breakthrough hits.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several iconic songs and albums climbed their way into the charts on July 6:

1963: The Surfaris' hit song "Wipe Out" was on its journey to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In its third week on the chart, it jumped from the 51st spot to No. 17.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the charts, July 6 has witnessed key moments, particularly for Beatles fans:

1957: John Lennon met Paul McCartney for the first time during a fete at St. Peter's Church Hall in Woolton, Liverpool, marking the beginning of The Beatles. That meeting set in motion the journey that led them to become one of the biggest bands in music history.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry is always changing, and July 6 has brought its share of new beginnings and farewells:

1949: Michael Shrieve, best known as the drummer for the rock band Santana, was born on this day in San Francisco, California.

