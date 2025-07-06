This Day in Sports History: July 6

July is a big month for sports fans, with MLB action, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR Cup Series races, several golf tournaments, and track and field meets. Historically, July 6 has witnessed events and achievements in various sports. We'll explore some of these.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on July 6 include:

1887: Lottie Dod became the youngest Wimbledon champion.

Among these July 6 events, the athletes that stand out are Elizabeth Ryan, Steve Carlton, and Pete Sampras.