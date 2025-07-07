This Day in Rock History: July 7

July 7th has seen many important moments throughout history. Rock history has also seen its fair share of historic events. While they may not be headlines like the first impeachment of a U.S. Senator or Hawaii being annexed, they are felt deeply by rock fans throughout the world. Let's explore some Billboard hits, worldwide performances, and industry-rocking tragedies that happened on July 7 in years past.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Let's kick things off with some major chart achievements that marked their place in music history.

2018: The Beatles were still making waves on the Billboard 200 chart. The album 1 rose to the No. 38 spot on the chart, moving way up from the No. 157 spot from the past week.

The Beatles were still making waves on the Billboard 200 chart. The album 1 rose to the No. 38 spot on the chart, moving way up from the No. 157 spot from the past week. 2018: Speaking of the Billboard 200 chart, Panic! At The Disco held the No. 1 spot with their new album Pray for the Wicked. It debuted at the No. 1 spot on the chart and sold over 180,000 copies in its first week of release.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Beyond the charts, rock's legacy is built on groundbreaking albums and unforgettable live shows—and this week delivered both.

2003: John Mayer and the Counting Crows began their U.S. tour in Englewood, Colorado. They would perform on 38 stages throughout the summer (and in the early fall).

John Mayer and the Counting Crows began their U.S. tour in Englewood, Colorado. They would perform on 38 stages throughout the summer (and in the early fall). 2007: The Live Earth concert took place in London and brought together artists of all genres to combat climate change. Notable rock performances included Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duran Duran, and Genesis.

Industry Changes and Challenges

But the rock world isn't only about the music—it's also shaped by the lives, losses, and turning points of the people behind it.

1993: Mia Zapata of The Gits was murdered while walking home from the Comet Tavern. Mia was the lead vocalist for the punk rock band that soon disbanded after her death.

Mia Zapata of The Gits was murdered while walking home from the Comet Tavern. Mia was the lead vocalist for the punk rock band that soon disbanded after her death. 2006: Roger Keith "Syd" Barret passed away in his home in Cambridge. Barrett was a guitarist and songwriter who co-founded Pink Floyd and was a part of the band until 1968.