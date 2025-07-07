This Day in Sports History: July 7

Sports fans have seen a variety of memorable moments on July 7. The MLB All-Star game was played 5 times and Wimbledon was held 29 times on July 7. We've seen the FIFA World Cup and many golf championships, including the British Men's Open and U.S. Women's Open.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

These are some memorable events that occurred on July 7:

1912: Jim Thrope takes home the Pentathlon gold medal at the Stockholm Olympics. He won 4 out of 5 events. His medal would be stripped in 1913 due to playing professional baseball, but he would have it reinstated in 1982.

1919: Wimbledon's Men's Championships featured the first-ever all-Australian players. Gerald Patterson would beat Norman Brookes 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

1923: A new AL record of 27 runs was set by the Cleveland Indians. They defeated the Boston Red Sox 27-3.

1924: Robert LeGendre broke the long jump world record with a jump of 25' 5-1/2". The record would be broken on July 7 again by Edward Hamm in 1928 with a jump of 25' 11".

1934: Dorothy Round Little wins her first Wimbledon title. She beat Helen Jacobs 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

1936: The fourth-ever MLB All-Star game was played. Four different Cubs players would score runs to give the NL their first ALL-Star win.

1939: Bobby Riggs sweeps Wimbledon with wins in the men's open, doubles & mixed doubles.

1950: Bobby Locke wins the British Men's Golf Open again. He beat Roberto De Vicenzo by two strokes.

1972: Billie Jean King takes home her eighth Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon. She beat Evonne Goolagong 6-3, 6-3.

1974: West Germany beat the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup final.

1974: Don Money sets the MLB record for the most consecutive errorless games at 3rd base with 78.

1978: The Buffalo Braves would swap ownership with the Boston Celtics. The Braves would eventually be moved to San Diego and renamed the Clippers.

1980: Larry Holmes knocks out Scott LeDoux in the seventh round, defending his WBC heavyweight title.

1982: The 5000m world record was broken by David Moorcroft. He was 5 seconds faster than the previous world record with a time of 13:00.41.

1984: Martina Navratilova grabs her 26th Grand Slam Title. She beat Chris Evert 7-6, 6-2.

1985: Boris Becker becomes the youngest Wimbledon singles champion at 17 years old. He beat Kevin Curren 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

1992: South Africa competed in their first FIFA-sanctioned match in 20 years. They would beat Cameroon 1-0.

1998: The 69th MLB All-Star Game was played. The game would be the highest-scoring All-Star game with the AL winning 13-8.

2001: Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins the Pepsi 400. This was his first appearance at Daytona since the death of his father.

2002: Juli Inkster takes home her second US Women's Golf Open title. She finished 2 strokes ahead of Annika Sörenstam.

2006: Travis Hafner becomes the first MLB player to hit 5 grand slams before the All-Star break.

2012: Serena Williams takes home her fifth Wimbledon singles title. She beat Agnieszka Radwańska 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. Williams would later go on to take home the doubles title 5 hours later with her sister, Venus.

2019: The US wins its fourth Women's FIFA World Cup title. They defended the title against the Netherlands with a 2-0 win.

The US wins its fourth Women's FIFA World Cup title. They defended the title against the Netherlands with a 2-0 win. 2021: The Tampa Bay Lightning takes home the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years (their third total). They beat the Montreal Canadians in Game 5, 1-0.