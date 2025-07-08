ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Abingdon Co. Opens First Vegas Showroom Following $485,000 Building Purchase

The Abingdon Co., founded by pilot and entrepreneur Abingdon Mullin, is preparing to open its flagship showroom in downtown Las Vegas on November 3, coinciding with Mullin’s birthday. The opening…

Jennifer Eggleston
Woman wearing luxury wristwatch, closeup of hand
Royalty Free via Getty Images

The Abingdon Co., founded by pilot and entrepreneur Abingdon Mullin, is preparing to open its flagship showroom in downtown Las Vegas on November 3, coinciding with Mullin's birthday. The opening marks a significant milestone for the company, which began in 2007 when Mullin, then 22, recognized a void in the watch industry for women pilots.

She started her first 500 luxury watches, specifically addressing women's needs as aviators. After that, The Abingdon Co. grew from a niche idea to a multimillion-dollar company with a great online presence and products in 11 retail spaces. Today, the company also has watches for diving, as well as military watches. To say they have grown would be an understatement.

Despite being rejected on Shark Tank in 2014, Mullin credits the experience with sharpening her business strategy and ultimately helping her secure real investors. Her customer-focused mission remains unchanged: to ensure women are seen, heard, and respected in industries traditionally geared toward men.

The new showroom, located at 353 E. Bonneville Ave., was acquired for $485,000 and will soon undergo renovations to provide an inviting and immersive customer experience. Mullin wants to build a community by providing complimentary lifetime services such as battery changes and watch cleaning. She affectionately refers to her clientele as “crew members,” underscoring her aviation roots and commitment to personalized service.

The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and kick off a “week of watches,” featuring public events celebrating the brand's evolution. Mullin hopes the showroom will not only boost local retail but also serve as a gathering space for women who value function, elegance, and empowerment in their timepieces.

BusinessLuxuryWomen
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Volunteer, team and tablet with people in warehouse for non profit, inventory checklist and donation. Charity, social responsibility and food bank program with man and woman in factory for ngo plan
Local NewsHELP of Southern Nevada Rolls Out Series of Events to Support Struggling Families and IndividualsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 26: Jewell Loyd #24, Chelsea Gray #12, Kiah Stokes #41, Jackie Young #0 and A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces walk on the court after a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mystics defeated the Aces 94-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsThree WNBA Rookies Make History with 2025 All-Star SelectionJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Alex Pietrangelo #7 of the Vegas Golden Knights crashes into his goaltender Adin Hill #33 as they defend the net against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsVegas Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Walks Away from NHL After Hip Injury Ends CareerJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect