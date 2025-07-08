Abingdon Co. Opens First Vegas Showroom Following $485,000 Building Purchase

The Abingdon Co., founded by pilot and entrepreneur Abingdon Mullin, is preparing to open its flagship showroom in downtown Las Vegas on November 3, coinciding with Mullin's birthday. The opening marks a significant milestone for the company, which began in 2007 when Mullin, then 22, recognized a void in the watch industry for women pilots.

She started her first 500 luxury watches, specifically addressing women's needs as aviators. After that, The Abingdon Co. grew from a niche idea to a multimillion-dollar company with a great online presence and products in 11 retail spaces. Today, the company also has watches for diving, as well as military watches. To say they have grown would be an understatement.

Despite being rejected on Shark Tank in 2014, Mullin credits the experience with sharpening her business strategy and ultimately helping her secure real investors. Her customer-focused mission remains unchanged: to ensure women are seen, heard, and respected in industries traditionally geared toward men.

The new showroom, located at 353 E. Bonneville Ave., was acquired for $485,000 and will soon undergo renovations to provide an inviting and immersive customer experience. Mullin wants to build a community by providing complimentary lifetime services such as battery changes and watch cleaning. She affectionately refers to her clientele as “crew members,” underscoring her aviation roots and commitment to personalized service.