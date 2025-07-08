Back To The Beginning Raises $190M for Charity

ContestsEvents
Back To The Beginning served as an epic send-off for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne. However, the all-star concert also acted as a fundraiser for three charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice. Needless to say, the power of metal came through in a big way.

Per an Instagram post from Tom Morello, who served as musical director of the event, Back To The Beginning raised over £140 million, which is equal to just over $190 million USD.

In addition to the show being a financial boost for charity, it was a rather big streaming success, too. The Guardian reports the paid livestream of the show had a peak of 5.8 million viewers around the world. The outlet described the event as "metal's Live Aid."

So far, it's unknown whether Back To The Beginning will receive some sort of audio/video release. However, it wouldn't be surprising considering its lineup. While the show was headlined by Black Sabbath and a solo set from Ozzy Osbourne, the supporting lineup featured Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Anthrax, Rival Sons, and Mastodon. (And that's not including other rockers who participated in all-star jams!)

A full recap of the epic event with its setlist can be viewed here.

