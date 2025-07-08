Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser Leaked Online After Premiering at the ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

Christopher Nolan, the man who made us question time (Interstellar), dreams (Inception), and whether Harry Styles should stick to singing (Dunkirk), is back, and this time he’s taking on the mother of all journeys: Homer’s The Odyssey.

The first teaser for Nolan’s much-anticipated adaptation officially premiered exclusively in theaters before the showing of Jurassic World: Rebirth. But, because this is the 21st century where the internet and smartphones exist, the teaser has already leaked online.

The Odyssey Teaser Leaked Online

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the teaser opened with shots of the ocean. A voiceover narrated: “Darkness. Zeus’ law smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it.”

Then the teaser showed Tom Holland, who plays Odysseus’ son, Telemachus, talking to Jon Bernthal. Bernthal’s character has still not been released. Telemachus then says, “I have to find out what happened to my father.” Bernthal’s character replies, “Who has a story about Odysseus? You? You have a story? Some say he’s rich. Some say he’s poor. Some said he perished. Some said he’s imprisoned.”

The teaser cuts to a shot of a driftwood floating at sea with a man laying on it, suggesting it to be Matt Damon as Odysseus.

What We Know About the Film

As with Nolan’s other films, The Odyssey boasts an ensemble cast. Aside from Damon, Holland, and Bernthal, other stars include Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, and others. Charlize Theron is also part of the cast and will play the role of Circe, a goddess and witch. Of the entire cast, only Damon, Holland, and Theron have had their roles officially announced.

The film is an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey, which chronicles the journey of Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, as he tries to reunite with his wife Penelope after the Trojan War.