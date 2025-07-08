Eight New Restaurants Pop Up Across Las Vegas, Including Huge Food Hall at Venetian

ContestsEvents
Las Vegas's vibrant food scene is still growing, with a slew of new restaurants having launched all over the city, from the Strip to the Arts District and everywhere in between.

At The Venetian Resort, Via Via Food Hall, which features a number of popular restaurants, has officially opened. Highlights include Howlin' Ray's, famous for its fiery Nashville-style hot chicken, and B.S. Taqueria, reimagined by chef Ray Garcia. Other standout vendors include the breakfast favorite Molly's Rise and Shine, the eccentric Turkey and the Wolf, ramen hotspot Ivan Ramen, New York-based Scarr's Pizza, and Close Company — a craft cocktail bar from the team behind Death & Co.

In the Arts District, Prowl offers a whimsical jungle-themed cocktail lounge experience with a retro-chic design and a drink menu full of surprises. Just off the Strip, Bottled Blonde has opened at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. The three-story sports bar has over 40 TVs, has wood-fired pizzas, and the likes of Parmesan truffle fries.

Southern Highlands is home to Tuscan Cove, which seasoned chef Ricardo Romo runs. The intimate venue has a small patio and an Italian-themed menu, including charcuterie boards and loaded supreme pizza. Meanwhile, Chinatown's KROK lets you experience Thai food with vibrant food like their Yellow curry and a modern twist on a cajeta dessert.

For late-night bites, Chubby Skewers brings Dongbei-style barbecue to Chinatown, serving sizzling skewers from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. with prices starting at just $1. And for beer enthusiasts, UnderDog Beer Hall has opened downstairs from the rooftop BrewDog bar on the Strip. With tabletop games available, a casual vibe, rotating craft beer on tap, and a delicious pizza menu!

Las Vegas continues to prove itself a premier food destination, blending global flavors with local flair in unforgettable settings.

