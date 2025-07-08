Excited for Oscars 2026? Here are the Early Contenders

While Oscars 2026 is still far away, award season watchers are already buzzing about who’s going to bring home a golden statue. If you’re already planning your viewing party or need some new movies to stream during the weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here are the films and actors already making waves as early Oscar contenders.

Oscars 2026 Predictions

Best Picture contenders

Wicked was nominated for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars, so there’s a chance that Wicked: For Good will be nominated again next year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Bugonia

The Life of Chuck

Marty Supreme

Wicked: For Good

Best Director contenders

Wicked’s Jon M. Chu was snubbed for Best Director last Oscars. It’s kind of ironic that the director who made the film that received ten nominations (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects) and won two for costume and production design, was not acknowledged for his work. Hopefully, he'll get the recognition he deserves for Oscars 2026.

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest

Best Actor contenders

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners gained critical and commercial success and broke the record for being the highest-rated vampire movie. Naturally, we see Jordan earning a nomination, given that he played dual roles in the film. That said, he has his work cut out for him, with other great actors also vying for the same award.

Colin Farrell, The Ballad of a Small Player

Denzel Washington, Highest 2 Lowest

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Jeremy Allen White, Deliver Me From Nowhere

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Best Actress contenders

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress this year but lost to Mikey Madison. She might have another chance during the Oscars 2026 and if she wins it will make her an EGOT winner (finally).

Amy Adams, At the Sea

Cate Blanchett, Father Mother Sister Brother

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Jennifer Lawrence, Die, My Love

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Best Supporting Actor contenders

We are predicting that Sinners will get a lot of nominations, including one for Delroy Lindo.

Andrew Garfield, After the Hunt

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Christoph Waltz, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress contenders

Like Erivo, Ariana Grande was also nominated as Best Supporting Actress for Wicked, so there’s a high possibility that she will be nominated again.

Amy Adams, Klara and the Sun

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Glenn Close, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Jennifer Lopez, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Tilda Swinton, The Ballad of a Small Player