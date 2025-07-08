Fire Breaks Out at The Cromwell Hotel, Nobody Hurt as Firefighters Quickly Put Out Flames

Early on the morning of July 4, a fire broke out inside a storage room on the fourth floor of the parking garage at The Cromwell hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. The Clark County Fire Department received the first report at 6:33 a.m. and arrived on the scene within four minutes. By the time firefighters accessed the site with hose lines, the building's sprinkler system had already activated, helping to control the flames. A total of 46 personnel — including six fire engines, two trucks, heavy rescue units, two battalion chiefs, and two fire investigators — responded to the emergency.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the blaze was confined to the storage room, causing no damage to the main hotel. "Early this morning, a fire broke out inside the parking garage at The Cromwell," a rep for Caesars Entertainment told PEOPLE. "It was quickly extinguished, and there were no reported injuries."

Video footage from the scene captured thick black smoke rising from the structure as crews worked to extinguish the flames. "Out of an abundance of caution, some guest rooms were briefly evacuated," the Caesars rep added, noting that "all operations have returned to normal" since. "We would like to thank the Clark County Fire Department for its swift response," the statement continued.

The fire comes as The Cromwell undergoes a significant transformation into the Lisa Vanderpump Hotel, scheduled to open in early 2026. Vanderpump, known for her television and hospitality ventures, has described the redesign as a passion project that will offer 188 rooms with "attainable luxury." Her adjacent restaurant, Pinky's by Vanderpump, opened in December 2024 and remains in operation.