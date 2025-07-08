HELP of Southern Nevada Rolls Out Series of Events to Support Struggling Families and Individuals

HELP of Southern Nevada is mobilizing the community this summer with a series of charitable events designed to support at-risk families and individuals across the Valley.

The group recently posted the following to X (formerly Twitter) to encourage participation in the upcoming events: "HELP of Southern Nevada is calling on the community to participate in several charitable events aimed at supporting at-risk families and individuals throughout the Valley."

Currently underway, the 14th Annual HELP2O Water Drive runs through Sept. 1 and seeks donations of bottled water to aid individuals experiencing homelessness during Southern Nevada's extreme summer heat.

Freed's Bakery is joining the cause with a cupcake fundraiser running through July 16, with 100% of proceeds benefiting HELP's outreach and housing programs.

Sky Zone Las Vegas has announced that it is donating baby items from July 8 to 15 and calling it Christmas in July. All baby items are welcome, but the most needed items are diapers and toiletries. When the baby items are donated, you will be entered into a raffle as a thank you for helping out.

Donations of new, unopened items can also be made at HELP's Framing Hope Warehouse, located at 1600 E. Flamingo Road. The facility is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking ahead, the nonprofit will host its 26th Annual Tea, Trends & Tranquility event on Sept. 26. The celebration will include high tea, psychic readings, a silent auction, and a fashion show. It will honor several individuals who have made a difference in the community.

The festivities continue into the fall with the Halloween-themed Night of the Witches on Oct. 22. Hosted by Mystic Mona, the evening will include entertainment and fundraising efforts to aid a continued mission for HELP of Southern Nevada.