Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson Get Engaged at Back To The Beginning

A ton went down on stage at Back To The Beginning, but some epic things happened behind the scenes. One of those moments was Kelly Osbourne getting engaged to Slipknot's Sid Wilson.



Kelly shared a video of the incredibly sweet moment via Instagram. We see Sid grab Kelly's hand and say, "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world." Ozzy Osbourne jokingly chimes in with, "F--- off! You're not marrying my daughter!" Those in the backstage area laugh, but Sid continues, "Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends: Kelly, will you marry me?"

Kelly followed up the video post of the proposal with a photo of her looking shocked. She captioned it, "I think this picture says it all!" In the comment section of the post, she added, "Hell no, I had no clue. I was trying to leave, and my mum dragged me back to the party and asked me to find her a microphone. I thought she was just gonna thank everyone for coming."

Kelly and Sid welcomed their son, Sidney, in late 2022. Kelly has several photos of Sidney on Instagram, but this one of him bundled up in a bat costume is priceless.



We send our best wishes to Kelly and Sid on their engagement.