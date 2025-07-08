Las Vegas Bike Charity Founder Needs Medical Equipment Help During Cancer Battle

Robert "Bob" Crane, the founder of Bob's Bikes for Needy Kids, is dealing with Stage 4 prostate cancer now and is working to use the community that he has dedicated himself to for assistance.

Crane is a long-time advocate for kids and has been providing kids with bicycles since 2013, when he started his non-profit out of his garage in Henderson, and he has given out over 1,000 bicycles to underprivileged kids throughout the Las Vegas area. His efforts have provided countless children with the freedom, joy, and independence that come from owning a bike.

But after receiving his cancer diagnosis, Crane made the difficult decision to step back from his nonprofit activities to focus on his health. Now, he's asking the community for donations for his medical equipment, saying his health insurance "has been no help in getting me the equipment I need."

Crane indicated some frustration that his insurance coverage has not been comprehensive enough to help him obtain accounting for the medical devices he needs for his ongoing treatment and to maintain his quality of life. In response, he has set up a GoFundMe to hopefully help him raise the funds to meet these medical needs.